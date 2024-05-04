DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Black Cherry Sideshow

Purgatory
Sat, 4 May, 11:00 pm
TheatreNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Black Cherry is the first of its kind, a new Sideshow experience featuring some of Brooklyn’s premier drag performers giving you shows like you've never seen before! A late night extravaganza of thrills, chills and skills that will leave you gagged, shaken...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oliver Herface, Klondyke

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.