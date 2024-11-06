Top track

Joywave - Cyn City 2000

Joywave

Scala
Wed, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cleanse is Joywave’s fourth studio album and is the follow-up to 2020’s Possession which released on March 13th 2020 as the world shut down. With a virus ravaging the world and no possibility of touring for the foreseeable future, Joywave frontman Daniel A...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Metropolis Music
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

