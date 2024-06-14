Top track

Tamesis live in London

The Finsbury
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:30 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is excited to bring you Tamesis live at The Finsbury in Finsbury Park on Friday, 14th June.

TAMESIS -Purveyors of mercurial and witchy psychedelia, Tamesis are a folk-rock coven based in South East London with a proclivity towards the strange and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tamesis

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

