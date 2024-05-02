Top track

Black Coffee - We Dance Again (feat. Nakhane Toure)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Black Coffee, Desiree & Vanjee - Race Weekend 2024

Club Space Miami
Thu, 2 May, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Black Coffee - We Dance Again (feat. Nakhane Toure)
Got a code?

About

Race Weekend 2024 begins with Black Coffee and friends, Thursday night into Friday morning on The Terrace.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

*** The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has been declare*...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Black Coffee, DESIREE, Vanjee and 1 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.