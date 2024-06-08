DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Freedom: Day and Night Terrace Party

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
From £8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to Freedom - A feel good dance party at Brixton Jamm!

We believe that life is meant to be experienced to the fullest. Release your inhibitions and join us for nothing but feel-good house, disco & energetic anthems that will have you moving and gro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

