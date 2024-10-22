DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rhys Nicholson: Huge Big Party Congratulations!

The Clapham Grand
Tue, 22 Oct, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On this, the year of our Lord 2024, it’s a brand-new, hour-long, stand-up comedy concert from your ol’ pal Rhys Nicholson. Only a coward wouldn’t attend. Winner Most Outstanding Show, Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022. As seen on RuPaul’s Drag R...

18+
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rhys Nicholson

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

