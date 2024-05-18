DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club BEW24 : Francesco Farfa + Matertow & Tssibo

IBOAT
Sat, 18 May, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Francesco Farfa

Francesco Farfa's career began in the 1980s and immediately received positive feedback from the public and professionals thanks to a style expertly mixed between funk, disco and proto-house sounds. His skill on the console and in the studio soon made him o Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par IBOAT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Francesco Farfa

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.