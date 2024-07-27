DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Green Jelly is coming to Sinwave on July 27th, 2024 with The Convalescence!! 🔥
Come witness one of the greatest shows for one night only in Las Vegas! Green Jelly’s punk rock puppet show is colliding with The Convalescence’s death metal horror show!!...
