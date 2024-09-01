DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wine Lips

No90 Hackney Wick
Sun, 1 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“It's pure adrenaline, it's noise, it's intense, it's refreshing, and it feels life-giving. The garage-psych band's new album is, for all intents and purposes, pretty fucking crazy.” - Exclaim!

“There’s a sensuality and strong sense of controlled chaos th...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wine Lips

Venue

No90 Hackney Wick

92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.