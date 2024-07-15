DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Scottish post-rock band Mogwai rose to proimence in the ’90s with the long distorted instrumentals of their formative debut album, Mogwai Young Team. Decades later, their experimental guitar solos and political lyrics are still finding new fans; and their
Read more
Mogwai
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.