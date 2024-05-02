DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nature / Nurture

Montecillo De Leo Politi
Thu, 2 May, 8:00 pm
WellbeingLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nature / Nurture

May 2

8:00-10:00

Location: Montecillo De Leo Politi

Scott Road & Academy Road, Recreation Lodge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Free with RSVP

Description:

Nature / Nurture is a community engagement and activation pop-up program celebr...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by The Witching Hours
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Montecillo De Leo Politi

Scott Road & Academy Road, Recreation Lodge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.