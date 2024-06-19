Top track

Baby Blue

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gonzaï Night : High Season (Chloe + Ben Shemie)

Petit Bain
Wed, 19 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Baby Blue
Got a code?

About

Loin des évidences et des chapelles musicales, Chloé et Ben Shemie ont construit parallèlement des parcours artistiques exemplaires à la fois dans leurs libertés artistiques et leurs pouvoirs de réinvention. Si la première s’est distinguée dès la fin des a...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

High Season, Ben Shemie, Chloé Thévenin

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.