Mòn

Largo Venue
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I Mòn, Rocco Zilli (voce, synth, chitarra) , Carlotta Deiana (voce), Michele Mariola (chitarra),  Stefano Veloci (basso)  e Dimitri Nicastri (batteria) si formano a Roma nel marzo 2014. Concepita inizialmente come progetto indie-folk, la band comincia pres...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Mòn

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

