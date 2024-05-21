DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Eulogy Presents: Jesse and The Jinx
with The Heavenly Vipers and Liliana Hudgens
Tuesday, May 21st, 2024
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
Doors 7PM || Show 8PM
Jesse and The Jinx
Classic style, original country songs. True stories of love,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.