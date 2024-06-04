DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Les Murenes présentent Shooting Daggers

La Boule Noire
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€11.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Après un premier EP remarqué, Athames, et un split single avec Death Pill, Shooting Daggers n'ont plus rien à prouver avec leur album Love & Rage, sorti cette année et déjà plébiscité par la critique (Fader, Stereogum, Metal Hammer, Kerrang). Avec appels à...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Boule Noire.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shooting Daggers

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

