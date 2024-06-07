DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BCM #03 Seretide + Nastyna + Gideo + Baby Pantera

Siroco
Fri, 7 Jun, 11:45 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Baby Club (vol. III)

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Baby Pantera
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Baby Pantera, Seretide, Gideo

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.