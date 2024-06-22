DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EVE LA PLUME & IL CAPITOLO

Il Capitolo
Sat, 22 Jun, 9:00 pm
TheatreAsti
€54.50
About

Torna il nostro dinner show più atteso, EVE LA PLUME, con la sue bellezza ed eleganza ci accompgneranno in una serta unica e davvero suggestica, nella magica cornice del nostro GIARDINO SEGRETO, Eve ci porterà, con una grazia ed un'eleganza davvero fuori d...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da IL CAPITOLO.

Lineup

Venue

Il Capitolo

Frazione Quarto Inferiore 280, 14100 Asti Asti, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

