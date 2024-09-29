Top track

Douglas Dare - Mouth to Mouth

Douglas Dare

Supersonic Records
Sun, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SI VOUS AIMEZ / FOR FANS OF James Blake, Patrick Wolf & Nils Frahm

DOUGLAS DARE (Alternative electro / Londres, UK)

Depuis 2013, Douglas mêle classique, musique de chambre, folk et avant-garde avec un effet éblouissant et une voix surprenant***...

Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Douglas Dare

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

