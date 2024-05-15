DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SPHÆRA Festival

La Marbrerie
Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Plongez-vous dans une expérience sonore immersive qui reprend les codes authentiques du Boiler Room. A travers des performances rap mêlées à des dj set bouillonnants, explorez une ambiance underground au sein de la Marbrerie le 15 mai 2024. LINE UP :

ADEL...

Tout public
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gemroz , Sto

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

