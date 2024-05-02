DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an electrifying evening as musicians from the Soho Live Jazz scene come together in a spectacular jam session. Led by the sax/vocal sensation Fraser Smith and his incredible quartet. Fraser holds a deep admiration for jazz icons such as Lester...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.