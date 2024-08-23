Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Misery Signals

Electric Brixton
Fri, 23 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£32.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Misery Signals has been a band for 22 years, essentially half of our lives. It's afforded us the privilege of sharing stages with bands we admire, who have inspired us. We've forged lifelong friendships with many we've encountered on the road. The response...

This is an 8+ event (under 14s to be accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Renounced, Misery Signals

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open6:00 pm

