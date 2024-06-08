DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Up All Night: A One Direction party

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:00 pm
$26.04
Wanna stay up all night listening to One Direction? Come to Amsterdam Bar & Hall on Saturday, June 8th! We'll be dancing to music from all five 1D albums, all night long. @upall1dnight is a touring One Direction themed party thrown by fans, for fans!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.
Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

