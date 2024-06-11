Top track

Bodybox - Leech

Bodybox / Bashed In

Cobra Lounge
Tue, 11 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72

About Bodybox

TWO FISTED TWO STEPPIN DOUBLEWIDE DEATH METAL. STRAIGHT FROM FLORIDA. MAGGOT STOMP.

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Bodybox
w/ special guests Bashed In

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bashed In, Bodybox

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

