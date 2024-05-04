DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DECADANCE // Darkwidu - Jojoj - La Bush - Nuts (Live) - Teo - Viktor Mercier (Live)

Secret Location, Mandelieu-la-Napoule
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
PartyCannes
Plongez dans les ténèbres de l'âme humaine et explorez les mystères cachés de l'esprit lors de notre événement spécial le 4 mai à Mandelieu. Dans l'obscurité enveloppante, où les ombres dansent au rythme des pulsations de la nuit, préparez-vous à une expér...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par DECADANCE COLLECTIF.
Venue

Secret Location, Mandelieu-la-Napoule

06210 Mandelieu-La Napoule, France
Doors open10:00 pm

