William Crooks, Cookie, Cali Cartier, Yung Men

El Cid
Thu, 27 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

William Crooks, Cookie, Cali Cartier + special guests

This is a 21+ event
Presented by El Cid.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

William Crooks, COOKIE., Cali Cartier

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

