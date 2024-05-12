DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Resurrection: Classic Alternative / Darkwave Dance Night

Kremwerk
Sun, 12 May, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$11.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Resurrection: Classic Alternative / Darkwave Dance Night

Spinning club hits and deep cuts from the 80's, 90's, & 00's - every Sunday!

With DJs Shane Aungst & Jasyn Bangert (God Module / Hexheart)

https://www.mixcloud.com/shaneaungst

https://www.mixcl...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shane Aungst, Jasyn Bangert

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

