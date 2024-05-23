Top track

It's Ok

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lou Sanders, Tom Rosenthal, Luke McQueen + more TBA - Signature Comedy Club

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

It's Ok
Got a code?

About

Thursday 23rd May 2024

Signature Comedy Club E17 - WIP Special

In association with Nice N' Spiky Comedy

Doors 19.00

Show 19.50

Closes 22.50

Come and check out some new jokes, old jokes and everything in between.

Lou Sanders (Dancing on Ice, Unforgiv...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lou Sanders, Tom Rosenthal, Luke McQueen

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.