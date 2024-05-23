DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Thursday 23rd May 2024
Signature Comedy Club E17 - WIP Special
In association with Nice N' Spiky Comedy
Doors 19.00
Show 19.50
Closes 22.50
Come and check out some new jokes, old jokes and everything in between.
Lou Sanders (Dancing on Ice, Unforgiv...
