Top track

Glyders - Black Sky

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Glyders + Neptune Grass

Supersonic
Wed, 17 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Glyders - Black Sky
Got a code?

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... The Mystery Lights, Ty Segall & The Beatles

GLYDERS*(Garage psych - Chicago, US)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit une entrée prioritaire JUSQU'A 20H. Ensuite ça se...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Glyders

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.