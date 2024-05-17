Top track

Mainfelt & Herbert Pixner - Golden Home

Mainfelt live Naturn

Freilichtbühne Rathaus
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNaturno
€18

About

Mainfelt (Album Release)

+ support: John Garner

Doors: 19:00

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da POISON FOR SOULS DES MAURICE BELLOTTI.

Lineup

Mainfelt

Venue

Freilichtbühne Rathaus

Rathaus Straße - Via Municipio 1, 39025 Naturns South Tyrol, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

