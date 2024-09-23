DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sawyer Hill

La Bellevilloise
Mon, 23 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€23.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Venu tout droit du sud des Etats-Unis, Sawyer Hill distille avec précision son rock alternatif teinté de twist. A découvrir d’urgence le 23 septembre prochain en concert à La Bellevilloise à Paris.

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sawyer Hill

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.