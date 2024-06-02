DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
L2P Day Party 22+ June Bank Holiday
We're back with our iconic Day Party at Rascal Brewing. We've only got two dates this Summer so get your tickets as it's guarantee to sell out. You know this is not one to miss.
Dress Code: Dressy Casual
Door closes a...
