L2P Day Party (June Bank Holiday)

Rascals HQ
Sun, 2 Jun, 6:30 pm
PartyDublin
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L2P Day Party 22+ June Bank Holiday

We're back with our iconic Day Party at Rascal Brewing. We've only got two dates this Summer so get your tickets as it's guarantee to sell out. You know this is not one to miss.

Dress Code: Dressy Casual

Door closes a...

This is an 22+ event.
Presented by License2Party.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Rascals HQ

Golden Estate, Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin, D08 HF68
Doors open6:30 pm

