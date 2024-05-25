DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Josh Glanc - Family Man (WIP)

The Tom Thumb Theatre
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Margate Fringe Festival presents:

Josh Glanc - Family Man (WIP)

Hi it's me, Aussie oddball Josh Glanc. I'm fresh off the plane from Australia and sold out runs at the Soho Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe, Just For Laughs London, and the Melbourne International...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Margate Fringe Festival
Josh Glanc

The Tom Thumb Theatre

2A Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2LB, United Kingdom
Doors open6:45 pm

