DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Margate Fringe Festival presents:
Josh Glanc - Family Man (WIP)
Hi it's me, Aussie oddball Josh Glanc. I'm fresh off the plane from Australia and sold out runs at the Soho Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe, Just For Laughs London, and the Melbourne International...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.