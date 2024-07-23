Top track

Dead To Me

Futuristic, Gremlin

recordBar
Tue, 23 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
From $25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Standing at the very point where pop and indie rap meet, Futuristic busted out of Tempe, Arizona via social media, touring, and other ways of connecting with fans. Born Zachary Lewis Beck in Bloomington, Illinois, the rapper and producer made his debut in...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Futuristic

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

