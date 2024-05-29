DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Zir Indigo is the solo project of Lotus James Rogers, a Brooklyn based multi-instrumentalist and creative, constantly seeking a sense of belonging on the earthly plane.
taylor pearlstein is achey, watery indie folk+pop from a bushwick bedroom. seattle-ish...
