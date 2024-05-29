DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zir Indigo, Taylor Pearlstein, Leche Malo,

Purgatory
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Zir Indigo is the solo project of Lotus James Rogers, a Brooklyn based multi-instrumentalist and creative, constantly seeking a sense of belonging on the earthly plane.

taylor pearlstein is achey, watery indie folk+pop from a bushwick bedroom. seattle-ish...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leche Malo

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.