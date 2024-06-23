DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Birmingham - Afrobeats n Brunch Rooftop Party

XOYO Birmingham
Sun, 23 Jun, 2:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Summer Vibes ✅

Open Air ✅

Loud 🔊 ✅

Good Food ✅

😎 ✅

Outdoor & Covered Spaces ✅

Ticket includes bottomless rum punch 2-3pm!

-----------------------------TICKETS 🎫🎫

Early bird from £12!

Afro-Caribbean Food is available to purchase from food vend...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Afrobeats N Brunch
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm

