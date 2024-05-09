DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

fun & flirty

Cafe Racer
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
ComedySeattle
From $29.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fun & Flirty is the Pacific Northwest’s new favorite hybrid comedy/dating show that brings together love and laughter. Hosted by comedians Zahnae Aquino and Jesse Warren, this experience explores the essence of dating in Seattle by presenting several hot,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zahnae Aquino and Jesse Warren
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cafe Racer

1510 11th Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98122, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

