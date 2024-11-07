Top track

couleur menthe à l'eau

ISAAC DELUSION

6MIC
Thu, 7 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsAix-en-Provence
€29.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après 3 ans de silence, Isaac Delusion revient avec un quatrième album inespéré. Fondé en 2012, survivant d'une scène française « 2010's » influencée par les groupes anglo-saxons, le projet s'inscrit dans la durée, quitte à faire figure d'exception dans un...

Tout public
Présenté par 6MIC.
Lineup

Isaac Delusion

Venue

6MIC

160 Rue Pascal Duverger, 13090 Aix-en-Provence, France
Doors open6:30 pm

