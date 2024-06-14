Top track

Nok Cultural Ensemble

Peckham Levels
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50

About

Nok Cultural Ensemble are taking over Peckham Levels for a very special in-the-round-concert for what promises to be one of the must-see UK jazz gigs of the year.

Nok Cultural Ensemble is the latest project from Nigerian-British musician/producer Natcyet...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Levels.
Lineup

Nok Cultural Esemble

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

