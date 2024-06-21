DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎭 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘𝐓𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐅 𝐒𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 🎶
Every Friday from June 21 to September 20 at Cova Santa.
Dance in an epic residence with 14 dates this season..
