Arca, ROSALÍA - KLK

III POINTS 2024

Mana Wynwood
18 Oct - 20 Oct
GigsMiami
From $235The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Following last year's sold-out tenth-anniversary celebration, Miami’s beloved III Points Festival’ Phase One lineup for its 2024 edition has arrived. Led by a stellar roster of international talents such as Arca, Jamie XX, Jungle, Rick Ross, Sammy Virji, T...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by III Points.
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

10
Arca, BAD GYAL, Cloonee and 10 more

Mana Wynwood

318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

