DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mish Mash Festival 2024 / Full Pass

Castello di Milazzo
10 Aug - 13 Aug
GigsMilazzo
€70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Mish Mash Festival Full Pass

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Mosaico.

Lineup

4
Cosmo, Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti, Il Mago del Gelato and 4 more

Venue

Castello di Milazzo

Salita Castello, 98057 Milazzo ME, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.