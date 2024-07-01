Top track

Battle Royale

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bassi Maestro "Occhi Aperti" - Estate al Castello

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco
Mon, 1 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Battle Royale
Got a code?

About

Il 1 Luglio, la storia dell'Hip-Hop approda al Castello Sforzesco di Milano i grazie ad "Occhi Aperti" il nuovo show di BASSI MAESTRO dove i videoclip musicali sono i veri protagonisti: ‘suonati’ e mixati in sync dall’artista sui giradischi, creando così u...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Doc Live Srl.

Lineup

Bassi Maestro

Venue

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Milan, Milan 20121, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.