Sunnsetter, Ponygirl (Hamilton, ON)

Collective Arts
Fri, 16 Aug, 6:00 pm
CA$19.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Toronto's Sunnsetter and Ottawa's Ponygirl playing Collective Arts Hamilton Friday, August 16th 2024!

This is a 19+ event.
Presented by Collective Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sunnsetter, Pony Girl

Venue

Collective Arts

207 Burlington Street East, Hamilton, Ontario L8L 4H2, Canada
Doors open6:00 pm

