For Me, It's You

Lo Moon "I Wish You Way More Than Luck" Tour

Sleeping Village
Sat, 30 Nov, 9:00 pm
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

For Me, It's You
$25 Adv + Fees | 21+

Although its nine songs revolve entirely around a single unifying idea, of life and personality forged from the revelatory moments of lived experience, to describe Los Angeles band Lo Moon’s third outing, I Wish You Way More Than Luck...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

