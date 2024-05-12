DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Palermo Festival
DAY 2 - Domenica 12 Maggio - i Candelai & Aeroporto Boccadifalco
🎟 Risparmia 5€ prendendo ora il biglietto online
────
PROGRAMMA
▪️ 𝐃𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐀 𝟏𝟐 maggio
📍 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨*
⏰ dalle 15:30 alle 20...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.