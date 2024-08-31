Top track

Myd - Número Uno (Canblaster Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jackies 7thAnniversary w/ Sam Divine Hector Romero

La Terrrazza
Sat, 31 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Myd - Número Uno (Canblaster Remix)
Got a code?

About

(ESP) Nos gusta celebrar las cosas a lo grande, por lo que para este 7mo aniversario os traemos un line up inédito hasta la fecha con 2 pesos pesados de la historia de la música House como son Sam Divine y Hector Romero, junto con nuestro residente Piem. N...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por JACKIES.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Divine, Hector Romero, Piem

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.