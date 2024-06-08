Top track

Bolivia

La Bomba de Tiempo

Sala Rock City
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsValencia
From €22.04

About

La Bomba de Tiempo es el grupo de percusión más importante de Argentina. Es mucho más que una banda: es una experiencia única y electrizante. Su capacidad para crear música en tiempo real y contagiar su energía a la audiencia la convierten en una de las pr...

Organizado por CHARCO.
Lineup

La Bomba de Tiempo

Venue

Sala Rock City

Carrer dels Coheters, 6, 46132 Almàssera, Valencia, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

