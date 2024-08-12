Top track

Author & Punisher | Ken Mode

CHALK
Mon, 12 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £20.97

About

Huge double bill as Author & Punisher and Ken Mode will co-headline Chalk in Brighton this summer as part of their European tour

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KEN mode, Author & Punisher, KEN mode

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

